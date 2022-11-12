India's Job Crisis Laid Bare By PLI Data: Govt Investment Must Create Employment

The willingness or the lack of it, of people to invest, using the incentives provided via public or the taxpayer’s money to businesses, comes off as not a healthy barometer of the Indian economy. Consider just the two sectors being pointed out as showing robust growth—pharmaceuticals as the first, here, while the amount of investment is 107% of the target as per government figures, the employment generation is a woeful 13%.

In mobile phone manufacturing also cited as good, the details belie that. The amount of investment that has gone in, has met 38% of the target, but employment? Just 4% of the government’s own targets.

In Electronics, which should have seen better, the investment targets met are just 4.89% of the targets and a meagre 0.39% of the jobs target can be said to have been seen as done. In Speciality Steel, Automobiles and auto components, Drone and drone components and Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery sectors, zero percent of targets have been met, i.e., neither have any investments come nor any jobs created.