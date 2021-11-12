Plastic Charms & Mesh Clothes: Where Is the ‘Sustainable’ in Y2K Fashion?

With a global lockdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global apparel and textile industry took a major hit, expecting a 25-35 per cent decline in 2021. Moreover, as anxieties around the pandemic grew, more and more people refrained from spending on new expensive clothing and fashion for everyday wear and began to “thrift” or buy “second-hand clothes”. The Y2K fashion is claimed to have revived due to this shifting trend in consumption of clothing and hence comes to be associated with sustainable and ethical fashion.

But before examining its sustainability, it might be insightful to know what makes Y2K so popular.