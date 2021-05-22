Pharma PSUs: Can India’s Unwanted Children Salvage Vaccine Plan?

Despite the vaccine policy, the public sector infrastructure for research and production of the vaccine and the handbook to deal effectively with the pandemic, India is still at the mercy of the pandemic.

An “Integrated Vaccine Complex” established over 100 acres, near Chennai and declared as Project of national importance was begun in 2012 with HLL Biotech Limited building a vaccine manufacturing facility with 6 production lines to manufacture 585m doses per annum at a cost of Rs 900 cr. Sadly it has been neglected since it was set up and hasn’t produced anything since then. If only it hadn’t been neglected and other vaccine manufacturing facilities were upgraded last year to make COVID vaccines, would we have a vaccine scarcity? Couldn’t India have vaccinated most of its population by now?