Pegasus Order: SC Takes Stern Approach Toward Govt’s Refusal to Share Facts

In light of the seriousness of the allegations involved, the Court directed the Government to file an affidavit responding to the said allegations. A sworn affidavit allows the Court to assess what and how specific information is known to a party and whether it can be relied upon. An opposing party through its affidavit can deny the allegations of the petitioners. In fact, certain rules of pleadings also state that facts not specifically denied by the opposing party will be taken to be admitted.

In this case, the Government filed a “limited affidavit” on the ground that it could not respond to all the allegations due to paucity of time. In its limited affidavit, the Government generally denied the petitioners’ specific allegations, asserting that they were based on conjectures and uncorroborated material.

The Government stated that the issue had already been addressed in Parliament by the relevant Minister. Notably, however, the Minister did not admit or deny whether Pegasus had been used, but merely stated that no illegal surveillance could take place in India.

The Court repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the limited affidavit filed by the Government and offered more time to file a comprehensive affidavit. The Government, through the Solicitor General, orally declined to do so on the ground that disclosure of facts would impact national security. The conduct of the Government in this case can be described as an insincere attempt to evade judicial review - on the one hand it contends that the allegations in the petitions lack corroborating materials and on the other hand it refuses to furnish material that it possesses to disprove the petitioner’s allegations. To the Court’s credit, it methodologically takes apart the Government’s line of argument.