Pegasus Scandal | MoD Excused Itself, But BJP Govt’s Top Rungs Were Involved

Till now, the Union government’s response to the Pegasus scandal was “Pegasus, who?” or “Pegasus, where?” Then, on Monday, there was another twist worthy of note. In response to a question by V. Sivadasan of the CPI(M), on “whether the Government had carried out any transaction with the NSO Group of Technologies [the makers of the Pegasus spyware]”, the Ministry of Defence declared that the “Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group of Technologies”.

Note, the question asked was whether “the Government” had any transactions, while the answer specified that the “Ministry of Defence” had none.

In an oblique way, the government has admitted there is something called Pegasus, though its response, to be accurate, related to the maker of the software, the NSO Group. Presumably, the Ministry’s answer was based on a careful check on its own institutions charged with the interception of communications.