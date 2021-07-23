Pegasus Leaks: Survival Guide for Those the State Wants to Spy On

Going back to an era of pen, paper, chits and dead drops are not an option, too, because if anything, a lack of digital trail leads to more suspicion and is followed by even more aggressive physical surveillance, as the long dead Osama Bin Laden would attest to, if resurrected back from his sea grave.

This impossible world of having the convenience of the world in one’s fingertips (smart phone) which is also a constant spying device, happened because the phone is a product of the cyber domain, where everything is always and irrevocably dual use. It is both useful and is a handicap, It informs but also dis-informs and so on. Knowing this reality offers a different way out because there exists one profession, which experiences this on a daily basis—intelligence officer.

While this may be a stretch to imagine journalists, judges, politicians as intelligence officers, the noted security analyst Dan Geer, did point out that in a condition, where surveillance is ubiquitous, the only operational definition for any individual who seeks privacy would not be the legal definitions proclaimed by well meaning lawyers and government spokespersons, but the “capability to mis-represent themselves”.

Simply put, this means, individuals who are always surveilled have no choice, but to deploy active deception techniques to have any semblance of privacy.