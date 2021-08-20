Pegasus: From Opposition’s Jackpot to BJP’s ‘National Security’ Trump Card

It will be unfortunate if the national security argument becomes a handy tool to bury the Pegasus controversy. An entire monsoon session of Parliament went down the tube without debate or discussion on any of the laws that were passed because of daily disruptions by the Opposition as the Modi government stonewalled demands to respond to media reports that the Israeli spyware was used to infiltrate phones of leading personalities in the country.

After so much hullabaloo and an unseemly display of disrespect to the institution that should serve as the hallmark of our democracy, surely we deserve answers to questions that are swirling in the public domain.

Sadly, the Pegasus affair may prove to be a passing storm, at least till the next round of revelations, because no one, not even the Opposition, dares to breach the national security ‘Lakshman Rekha’.