Parliament Winter Session: The Modi Govt’s Art and Craft of Evading Questions

Question: "How many government and non-government jobs were created in the last eight years?"

Answer: "There are three metrics available for the survey of employment in the country. Firstly, there is the Periodic Labor Survey for employment in the general sector of the country which is conducted every quarter. I have presented the data in the answer. The unemployment rate in 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 was 5.8%, 4.8%, 4.2%, which shows that unemployment has come down.

The second survey is conducted by the Labour Bureau of the Government of India, which is headquartered in Chandigarh. Now we do two surveys. An institution-based survey and an area-based survey. The report of the institution-based survey is on the way. The quarterly report of the institution-based survey has come, in which, apart from agriculture, there are nine sectors like education, transport, manufacturing, etc. and information regarding job creation is present.

Thirdly, employment in the registered institutions is known from the PFO registration, it can also be concluded that the registration in the Provident Fund is continuously increasing in the country."

This question was asked by Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal in the Rajya Sabha and was answered by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.