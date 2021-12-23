Parliament Winter Session: BJP’s Mockery of Legislative Democracy

One more parliament session bites the dust. The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule. Just short of four weeks, the session portrayed a sorry picture of India’s legislative democracy in action.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi’s memorable aphorism about Lok Sabha sessions was, “All’s well if it doesn’t end in Well.” He was referring to the well of the House, the area in front of the Speaker’s Chair, the favoured location for Opposition protests. This winter session, not a single day passed without large numbers of Members of Parliament in the Well of both Houses.