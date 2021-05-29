2021 Italy & 1947 Paris: How Skirt Hemlines ‘Indicate’ Crisis 

Paris, 1947.

It’s been a little over a year since World War II ended. Rubble and scars, on buildings and on people, are still there, but one cannot see them here. An empty road lined with bare trees — and an empty sky.

A lady stands on the pavement, wearing a straw hat, a tight white jacket that enhances her tiny waist, and a long, wide, flowing black skirt. Black gloves, white leather shoes.

France, like the rest of Europe, is literally on its knees. One of the most important industries in the country, fashion, shut down during the war because of Nazi occupation. Fabric is almost impossible to find, and if you find some metres of cloth, you have to buy it with ration cards or at the black market. Even Queen Elizabeth of England, who just got married, has had to buy the silk for her wedding gown using ration cards.