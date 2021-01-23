Parakram: Netaji’s Final Years Show Why He Personified Valour 

To know how Bose was a personification of ‘parakram’, let’s quickly retrace the epic last phase of his life.

He was only 43 years old — and already twice president of the Indian National Congress — when he decided to leave India, join hands with the enemies of British imperialism, build an Indian army in foreign lands, and make a victorious entry to liberate the motherland in collaboration with the domestic movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.