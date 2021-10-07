Pandora Papers Show How Indian Tax Laws Benefit Only the Rich

In this first report based on Pandora Papers, the ICIJ has claimed that it could uncover the financial secrets of 35 current and former world leaders, more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries, and also many “fugitives, con artists and murderers”. There are thousands of individuals who figure in the Pandora Papers, which includes over 380 Indians as well.

The Pandora Papers revelations are primarily about wealthy residents creating legal structures offshore to hold their assets in those jurisdictions for their own or their families’ benefit. These structures are created primarily for two purposes — keeping the assets away in more secure and secretive places and avoiding tax on the wealth and income therefrom.

Some of these structures have been created as companies. But the most common mode of holding these assets abroad is in the form of trusts.