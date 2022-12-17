Pakistan’s Worry With Taliban-Led Afghanistan Has Only Begun, Watch Out For More

The real point of difference between Pakistan and the Taliban is the continuing presence of the TTP in Afghanistan. Both are, as Riaz Khan writes “in some measure” the “product of our policy preferences”. Both are not willing to do their creators' bidding. In fact, Khan also correctly mentions that the Taliban “In an ideological sense, do not see themselves aligned to Pakistan but to their brothers in faith in Pakistan, which partly explains their empathy with the TTP”. In addition to faith, there is also the bond of ethnicity. The contradictions between the Pushtoons/Pathans and the Punjabis have persisted throughout history and will not die down.

Ironically, there was greater sensitivity shown by the Afghan Republic towards Pakistan’s TTP predicament than is being done so by the Taliban. The group has attempted to mediate between the Pakistani army and the TTP but this has not yielded results. On the other hand, the Taliban are in sympathy with the TTP's desire to dominate the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) which were fully amalgamated with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. In fact, the changes in FATA have not been entirely accepted by the Pashtoon tribes or Afghanistan. Former President Ashraf Ghani had complained about not being consulted. If that was with Ghani then clearly the Taliban would have been angered too by the step. Therefore, its support to the TTP in FATA with the object of turning the clock back will not diminish anytime soon.