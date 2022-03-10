Pak’s No-Confidence Motion: Is the Time Finally up for Imran Khan?

At a recent public gathering, the Prime Minister thundered against the ‘Gang of thieves’, identifying Nawaz Sharif as a ‘geedar’ (jackal), his brother Shahbaz as a chaprasi (peon) and rather most nastily as a ‘boot-polisher’. He also called former President Zardari ‘Mr Ten per cent' in referring to a widespread belief in the cut that gentleman allegedly demanded when his wife Benazir was in office.

All of that and more may be true, but the comments brought South Asian politics to levels even lower than what it already is.