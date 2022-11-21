Pakistan's New Army Chief: Can Sharif Duo Learn From Past & Hit The Bull's Eye?

However, in addition to Nawaz, as Shehbaz heads a coalition government, he has to take the views of his party, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML(N)'s) primary partners—former President Asif Zardari, the real power behind the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman— the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) into account. He has consulted them too.

More importantly though, Shehbaz has to ensure that his choice goes down well with the Army rank and file and especially among the senior generals. This is despite the tradition that the Pakistan army rallies around a new chief.

An exception was in 1999 in the wake of the bitter differences that had erupted over the Kargil disaster between Nawaz, the then Prime Minister, and the then-Army chief Pervez Musharraf. The Army’s leading generals did not accept Musharraf’s dismissal and the appointment of General Ziauddin as chief.