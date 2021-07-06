Pakistan's 'Inadequate' PM Will Back China Till US Dollars Flow In: Uighurs Who?

What we see in him, is that he nakedly swings back and forth between countries he thinks he can put his hands in the pockets of.

When soon after assuming power Imran Khan went with General Bajwa and met with President Trump, the duo dumped China and CPEC and all work on it stopped—except on Facebook. The Chinese were furious, but they were lied to. The swing to the West was supposed to bring a windfall, but it brought only the IMF programme, horrendous taxes, inflation, plummeting of the rupee, tanking of the economy, and no free dollars came forth.

And then came President Biden in January 2021, and matters took a turn for the worse between Pakistan and the US. President Biden has not once called Imran Khan and that is rankling him. He arranged a paid-for interview with some commercial website and made the famous “absolutely not” remark to the anchor of the show upon being asked whether Pakistan would give bases to the US. He was possibly trying to become relevant and/or drive up the price of providing bases. If not that, he was certainly targeting the domestic audience, evident from the praises touts sang.

But the sad reality, for him and his local patrons, is that the US has never asked for bases from Pakistan this time around. By bringing this up again and again, perhaps he is trying to tell the US that: "we are here, please talk to us about bases."

However, Biden has made it very clear that the US has several tricks up its sleeve to collect intelligence and does not need bases for it.