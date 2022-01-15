Pakistan's Establishment Versus Dissenters: UK Begins Historical Trial

While this particular attack seems to have boomeranged, others have been extremely slick. Take for instance, the death of Sajjid Hussain, editor of “Baloch Times’, which was one of the few outlets that faithfully reported on Baloch disappearances. Hussain also fled Pakistan for Sweden in 2018, and was in the process of bringing his family to join him, even wihle he was to start a post graduate degree at the University of Uppsala. After speaking to his wife, he took a train for Uppsala and went missing. His body was found in a river months later, with the Swedish police unable to establish murder, though suicide was unbecoming given the circumstances.

That was followed by the equally strange and rather similar death of Karima Baloch, whose body was found floating in Lake Toronto. Karima was the first female chair of the Baloch Students Organisation. She was well known for her efforts to get women—long sidelined in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran—to educate themselves, and join the political struggle.

She had received innumerable threats, and her uncle back home was killed, and her home raided. The fact that the place where her body was found, had waist high railings, doesn’t seem to point to accident. The identity of the real perpetrator was apparent when her body was brought home.

Her hometown in Baluchistan was put under curfew, paramilitary forces were called, mobile services suspended, and the body itself whisked away by authorities, all to prevent thousands from turning up for her funeral.

Then, there are several stringent critics of the military, all of whom are in danger and have received death threats.