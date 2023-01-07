Will Pakistan Attack Afghanistan? Taliban’s Rise Limits Islamabad’s Options

The US is an encouragement itself. Its own drone attacks against the TTP leaders – which virtually decimated an entire level of its leaders in 2017 – contributed heavily to the relative peace Pakistan enjoyed, thereafter. That, however, pointed to a level of intelligence on the ground that it may not have now.

Apart from that, Pakistan has been clearly operating with the US in counter-terrorism. Acting Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob accused Pakistan of allowing US drones into Afghanistan still, particularly after the strike that killed Ayman al Zawahari in July.

The Defence Department’s notification to Congress on a new F-16 sustainment package which stated ‘the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with the U.S. and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations”.