Pak SC’s Order: No More Adventures for Imran Khan & Co

The most breathlessly awaited judgment of the Supreme Court is in, and it has given as much of a shock to the country as the shenanigans of Imran Khan on Sunday. But the difference is that this was a pleasant shock. Imran Khan’s unconstitutional attempt to hold on to power has been thoroughly frustrated by the court.

There was near-unanimous fear that the court would deploy some form of “doctrine of necessity” even if it reversed the Deputy Speaker’s ruling. It was being debated and feared that because the hearing was continuing for so long, the court was likely to tread a “middle path” and ask the Opposition to just go with elections and not restore its right to boot out Imran Khan.