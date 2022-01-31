Pak Petition on Disqualification: Ground Prep for Nawaz Sharif’s Return?

Though this is an independent petition of the SCBA and the President of the SCBA, Ahsan Bhoon, the timing of this development is being seen as directly related to the alleged negotiations between Pakistan’s military establishment and former Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS). This is the latest development in a series of recent events that fit in with the narrative of the military’s disenchantment with its project Imran Khan, and its quest to find an alternative to him.

The petition is quite perfectly timed – with Imran Khan having become extremely unpopular, there’s a change in the political environment.