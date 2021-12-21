Pak OIC Meet: Forget Afghanistan, Big Money Is Imran Khan’s Real Focus

Meanwhile, Islamabad has been working the telephone directory to ensure that representatives of almost every country with money in its pockets are invited. That includes invitations to the ‘P5’ of the Security Council, Australia, Germany and Canada.

Taliban ‘Foreign Minister’ Amir Khan Muttaqi will also attend the meeting. No need to read between the lines as to what Islamabad is looking for, though Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, was careful to point out that this invite did not mean recognition to the group. Clearly, it mostly means money.