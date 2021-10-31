‘National Heroes’ & Effect of Their Legacies on Pakistan’s Sovereign Narrative

The Zia era’s permanent damage to the soul of Pakistan is at the heart of most ills that irretrievably afflict Pakistan’s popular passions, beliefs, and actions, today. For such dark leaders in history, ‘othering’ their own towards majoritarian moorings became an invaluable political and societal tool, as oft misused in democracies.

Having made conscious rejections/selections of a certain type of national heroes, the consequences of that on the Pakistani narrative are inevitable – bedevilling it, irrespective of any restorative claims to the contrary.

A couple of months after Pakistan was first ‘grey listed’ for financing terrorism by the Global Watchdog Agency, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in June 2018, Imran Khan was ‘selected’ for Prime Ministership promising Naya Pakistan (New Pakistan). Over three years since, ‘Taliban Khan’ (as Imran Khan is popularly/increasingly known post-Afghanistan regression) still faces the international ignominy of being ‘grey listed’.

It is not by accident but by willful politics and choices that Pakistan makes, that it engenders a certain output. The blend includes punting on Haqqani factions, internationally aligning with the likes of Recep Erdoğan and Xi Jinping, making vile, bigoted, and chauvinistic attributions to domestic opposition, perpetuating societal fault lines and divisions etc.