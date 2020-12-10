Pakistan, Iran Both Crushed Baloch. How Has The Equation Changed?

A ruthless one, very closely resembling the Pakistani Army, ISI and all the 'special corps' oppressing Baloch on the eastern side of the border. With a difference: despite some attempts by UK think tanks, the ISI continues to thrive and flourish, and last year, that is 2019, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards were declared a terrorist organisation by the US, Saudia Arabia and Bahrain.

The organisation is estimated to have more than 190,000 active personnel and oversees Iran's strategic weapons. It also controls the paramilitary Basij Resistance Force, which has helped suppress domestic dissent, and the powerful bonyads, or charitable foundations, which run a considerable part of the economy.