Pakistan Crisis: Will Imran Khan Return as PM in the Next Election?

Also, why the army, for a change, deserves to be endorsed this time is because for once, it has abided by its oath to defend and protect the constitution of Pakistan – even if it was to rid itself of its own project gone awry.

Such has been the pressure on the army chief that he did not attend the Prime Minister’s oath-taking ceremony. He only paid a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, seven days after oath-taking, after eyebrows were raised at these unprecedented infractions of the settled protocol.

At the end of the day, the army leadership finds itself in a pickle as Imran and his former cabinet ministers continue their attack on the army leadership and the Supreme Court bench that ruled against his filibuster. Indeed, the PTI bettered the fifth-generation warfare and the use of disinformation, Islam, and patriotism – it learned the trick from the master himself.