Pak Crisis: Why Imran’s Anti-America Tirades Are an Embarrassment for Army

Pakistan’s power structure, which in public knowledge has been long dictated by the three A’s, Allah, Army, and America, found itself on the centrestage following the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the dismissal of the opposition-led no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on 3 April. In consistency with Khan’s populist, anti-US rhetoric, the motion was revoked by the Deputy Speaker under Article 5, citing disloyalty to the state possibly by opponent lawmakers seeking the removal of the premier through alleged “foreign funding”. The President further dissolved the NA and called for early elections, which are required to be held within 90 days.
Setting the scene for the country’s first foreign policy-driven elections, hours prior to the no-confidence motion, Khan brandished an uncorroborated letter in a rally citing “blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States”, to counter the parliamentary opposition-led no-confidence motion against him. The allegation has been categorically denied by Washington.
As Khan lost the support of the influential military, a few alliance parties and some parliamentarians of his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party over the last weeks, he declared “foreign conspiracy” against his removal. On 3 April, Khan held US Assistant Secretary of State of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, responsible for sending a “threatening” message through Pakistan's envoy Ambassador Asad Majeed, to enable his ouster.
While the White House’s dismissal of the allegations is not unprecedented, the narrative lays bare Khan’s tactics of stoking anti-imperialistic public sentiment ahead of the slated polls, given the resonance of anti-Americanism among the populace and the street power of conservative groups, such as the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
Concurrently, the rhetoric demonstrates Khan’s disregard for the future of Islamabad’s diplomatic ties with Washington, possibly in retaliation to US President Joe Biden’s snub, evidenced by his failure to hold a telephonic conversation with Khan since assuming office in January 2021.
Meanwhile, in September 2021, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Washington’s decision to reassess its ties with Pakistan, days after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Concurrently, Washington’s reluctance in expand bilateral relationship with Islamabad beyond its regional strategic concerns likely played a role in failing to prevent Pakistan from lobbying for the Taliban-appointed administration, dominated by Haqqani Network members. This pro-Taliban stance directly counters Pakistan’s frequent dismissal of China-led crackdown on the Muslim minority Uighur population in the Xinjiang Province. Thus, the steep decline in Washington-Islamabad relations in recent months also stands in contrast to the deepening ties with neighbouring China.
Significantly, the legacy of US-Pakistan diplomacy under former US President Obama and then-vice president Joe Biden is largely defined by the US operation against 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad, the incessant US-led drone operations against the al-Qaeda leadership harbouring across the tribal belt of Afghanistan-Pakistan, and Islamabad’s relationship with the Haqqani Network.
Americans have largely responded to Islamabad’s double play in the Afghan war with scepticism. Meanwhile, the US military actions, perceived to be a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, aggravated the anti-West sentiments among the locals.
However, under former US President Donald Trump, the transactional nature of diplomatic ties briefly revived the relationship between the two countries, months after the infamous Twitter spat between the world leaders in 2018. Islamabad’s freeing of Taliban leader Mullah Baradar eventually enabled the Afghanistan peace process in Qatar that began under the Trump-era. The relationship, however, saw a quick deterioration following regime change, as it plausibly consolidated the perception in the Biden administration that Islamabad’s support to the Taliban enabled US’ defeat in August 2021.
While an administration change in both the countries might redefine the future diplomatic ties, under Biden administration, the larger Pakistan foreign policy is expected to be dictated through its association with neighbouring nations: Afghanistan, China and India.
While the claims of Khan’s allegation remain dubious, his recent stroke aligns with his traditional Islamist politics to appease the right-wing voters.
Meanwhile, to placate the civil administration’s explicit anti-US rhetoric, Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a speech in Islamabad on 2 April reasserted the long-standing strategic ties with the US in contrast to the political accusations against Washington.
Simultaneously, General Bajwa’s attempts to pacify ties is a testament to the military’s independent stance on foreign policy issues in the country.
Meanwhile, the measures undertaken by Khan’s administration coincide with Islamabad’s pro-China inclination in the international community and pronounced non-alignment in foreign policies, as seen with the premier’s visit to Moscow on the first day of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.
If the current trajectory of ties fails to improve, the possibility of sanctions against Pakistani officials over their ties to Taliban members and Beijing officials cannot be ruled out in the future. Such political developments might also hamper the government’s abilities in addressing the country’s dire economic conditions and policies, including the reform implementation agreed with International Monetary Fund (IMF), to continue seeking financial aid.
(Aishwaria Sonavane is a geopolitical intel analyst with a focus on Asia. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)