Pakistan-China Collusion: Why Some Baloch Are Building Elite Clubs

According to a survey done by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and widely advertised in 2020 by the local press, the average household income in Balochistan has increased by Rs 6,346, Rs 36,387. The survey, called Household Integrated Economic Survey, compares ‘social and economic indicators’ across the provinces.

According to the same survey, Punjab and Balochistan were the two main provinces where income increased significantly — both in absolute terms and in percentages, while the slowest increase was registered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).