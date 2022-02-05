Pakistan Army's Baloch 'Problem': Why is Imran Khan Hiding Casualties?

If reports that casualties in Galwan were at least ten times higher than admitted by the Chinese was a newsmaker, look to the west for a mirror example.

It seems the Pakistan-China relationship is even closer than thought of, as the one parades a Galwan ‘hero’ at the prelude to the Olympic games, and Prime Minister Imran Khan lauds the fallen soldiers while quietly skirting the facts.

As Baloch militants attacked their tormentors in two separate incidents, the Pakistanis were not only contradicting themselves on the number of casualties, but completely at odds with clear ground reporting that the attacks had been very severe indeed.