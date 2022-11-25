Pakistan Army Chief Is Going To Be Nobody's Man — Not Imran Khan's, Not Sharifs'

But this tug-of-war was a complex and multi-layered one—it wasn’t just between Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif. The one between these two may be over, but the one within the army will go on interminably. Imran Khan’s brazen, relentless, and unprecedented anti “neutrals” campaign had supporters within the army—he was not acting alone.

That he attempted to illegally block the vote-of-no-confidence, spook the IMF into suspending the ongoing programme and cause a default, and exploit the split within the armed forces to incite a rebellion—all with no apparent consequences—was because of strong enough support within the army to keep him going.

This support group played a reckless gamble to win and consolidate its power at any cost. Imran Khan was merely a tool. In this game, General Bajwa was the weak link who played both sides and with both sides, depending on which one was winning at any given moment in time. A strong army chief firmly in command of his forces does not need the army’s spokesperson to appear on television to say that there are no divisions and that “sipah salaar jiss taraf dekhta hai, saath lakh fauj uss taraf dekhti hai” (the seven hundred thousand strong army looks in the direction in which the chief looks).