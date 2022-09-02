Pakistan Always Had 'Disappearances', Imran Khan and Amnesty See Them Only Now

In interviews with family members of the disappeared, Amnesty documented allegations of authorities refusing to file police reports in cases of enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by the government. This report also lists court orders or summons not being acted upon by intelligence or other security services, and numerous other rights violations.

It works like this:

You are an activist, a blogger or a journalist, a politician, or just somebody with a different view. You have issues with the government. You disappear, taken by agencies to an unknown location and without clear allegations. Your family is looking for you. They go to police but don't receive any answer. Possibly, after another couple of days, someone else in the family disappears or is threatened and beaten up. Your friends and the rest of the family start to protest in public, hold a demonstration. Police come, beat the protestors, and threaten them.

“The cruelty of enforced disappearances in Pakistan” says the Amnesty report “has been documented extensively. By being placed outside of the protection of the law, people who have been forcibly disappeared are put at risk of torture, other ill-treatment or even death. Their families are left to search for answers, most often in an environment in which the state denies that the disappearances have even happened. Having exhausted all avenues to find the whereabouts or fate of their loved ones, families of the disappeared and activists are forced to publicly campaign for truth and justice. However, the state and intelligence agencies who are responsible for these disappearances have also carried out violently crackdowns, intimidating and harassing families of the disappeared and activists in their fight for justice”.