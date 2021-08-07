Pak Terrorists Have Had A ‘Great’ Year Despite Islamabad’s Crackdown Claims

Days ago, the news spread outrage on social media first and then on other media, even on Pakistani ones — after winning 26 seats in the Assembly election in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI), the ruling party chaired by Imran Khan, handed over the ticket for one of the seats to a “gentleman” called Mazhar Saeed Shah, also known as Abdullah Shah Mazhar. The fellow has a long history of association with terrorist organisations — born in the Neelam Valley, lived in Karachi for a long time, where he held preeminent positions in the now-banned Harkat-ul-Mujahideen first and then in the Jaish-e-Mohammed under the direct tutelage of Masood Azhar.

His career flourished in the Afghan jihad, where he held important positions serving in the Taliban government. More recently, after splitting from the JeM and founding another group, he joined hands with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. After being rejected by a couple of radical parties, he finally got a ticket from the PTI, creating a storm in the media — a surprising storm because most of the candidates in the Assembly election were, in fact, members of or affiliated with terrorist organisations.