Pak PM’s Riyadh Visit: Imran’s Case Is a Lesson – Don’t Irk the Saudis

The newly minted Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, is back on track, at least as far as foreign policy goes. He has followed the well-trodden path of earlier leaders in making his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, the godfather of Pakistani politics and status. That status was severely undermined by Imran Khan and his Foreign Minister by their shenanigans in demanding that the Saudis act on Kashmir, or else...

As it turned out, the “or else” was eventually Khan’s ouster and the entry of the sober Shahbaz, a person as far from the excitable Imran Khan as anyone could possibly imagine. And that sobriety is being rewarded, even as Riyadh not just opens up but also shows signs of encouraging Pakistan to do the same.