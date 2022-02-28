Pak PM vs Army: The Political Games Behind a Motion Against Imran Khan

By all accounts, the no-confidence motion was to have been moved in December 2021 with elections to be held in March or April this year – all very much with the tacit support of Army Chief General Bajwa, who was said to have avowed neutrality. But things dragged. And the reasons for the delay were said to be general Bajwa’s wish to have certain matters resolved before giving the final go-ahead for the no-confidence against his puppet:

The passage of the mini-Budget as dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF);

The passage of the Bill to make the State Bank of Pakistan autonomous, which is also a demand of the IMF;

The finalisation of the Reko Diq deal with Tethyan Copper Company (TTC), which had won damages at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) against Pakistan to the tune of $6 billion in 2019.

The Bills got passed, but there is a blackout on any news of the TTC deal, which remains unsigned as of now.

So, whether the General was playing games with the opposition or not, Nawaz stubbornly kept refusing to play footsie with the General. Yet, talk of the no-confidence remained alive in the Pakistani media, which has been peppered with a slew of leaks of emissaries being sent to London to try to get Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif to agree to dislodging Imran Khan.