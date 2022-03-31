Pak No-Trust Vote: Is Imran Khan Hurtling Towards a ‘Trumpian’ Fall?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s fate is sealed. He has gone from being the blue-eyed boy of the army to being something akin to what the cat brought in. The army now wants to put as much distance between itself and Imran Khan as is reasonably possible. Translated, this means that as an organisation, it is done with him and is quite happy for the opposition to tear him apart – but only as long as the opposition does not become a formidable force in itself.
However, the manner in which Imran Khan is trying to save his position is incredible.
But before we enumerate his deranged attempts that have turned Pakistan into a complete circus, let’s take a quick look at how he – and his party – got here. At the outset though, it should be clear that the split is not between just the army chief and Imran Khan.
The fact that most of the senior command finally managed to persuade General Bajwa to bid goodbye to project Imran Khan and to put his foot down on the transfer of former Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) General Faiz Hameed out of the critical post tells you that it is now an institutional decision to take a step back and discontinue its support towards keeping the Imran Khan government afloat artificially.
How and why did this happen? First, his handsomeness did not cause dollars to rain down from the West. Delivery on the economic front was dismal. The 200-strong team of economic managers turned out to be a hideous joke in the form of a lone Asad Umar, who embarrassingly crowed on television that economies were not fixed by technical measures but by passion, which he renewed by listening to Vital Signs every morning.
A never-seen-before phenomenon of a livid Punjab blaming the army unfolded. This was shocking for the top brass, which then began voicing its concerns to the Chief and insisted on removing the former DG ISI, whose visible and continuing “support” for Imran Khan meant more anger from Punjab. The final straw that broke the camel’s back and set into motion events that would lead to Imran Khan’s removal was his intransigence in October 2021, with which he brought untold humiliation to the army and its chief over the transfer of General Faiz Hameed.
The puppet did provide succour in one important area though: the army’s further ingress into civilian spaces. Most organisations are currently headed by – and packed with – serving or retired army officers, and much civilian space has been ceded. The army is now “stepping back”, but with a continuing chokehold over many areas of governance.
Coming back to Imran Khan’s meltdown, the latest act of sheer madness came when he waved a “letter” from his container at the Sunday “million man” jalsa at the parade ground in Islamabad. Whipping up nationalist sentiment, he alleged that the vote of no-confidence against him was an international conspiracy because he was running “an independent foreign policy” like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He accused the entire opposition of being part of the conspiracy and very broadly hinted at the army being involved in it, too. He also warned, “I will not become Bhutto”, perhaps a reference to becoming a victim of a fall from the Army's grace.
By Wednesday evening, Faisal Wavda had alleged that threats to Imran Khan’s life had been made. All this was beyond cuckoo and was designed to create a frenzy in the core base.
Of course, it turned out that there was no letter by a foreign power threatening dire consequences should the vote of no-confidence fail. It was a routine cable sent by a diplomat based in Washington DC, outlining the contents of some discussions that were possibly about certain Pakistan policies. Though this step certainly energised Imran’s base, it was a mad punt to try and put the army on the back foot. The gambit appears to have been to scare the army into falling into line and becoming “non-neutral” again out of the fear of his ‘youthias’ who buy anything he feeds them.
Indeed, ever since the army has begun to insist upon becoming “neutral”, it has been at the receiving end of naked abuse from hardcore supporters of Imran Khan. Apart from several non-descript Twitter accounts, several well-known Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accounts and TV anchors have also partaken in the mudslinging on the army at having their handsome leader ditched so cruelly. The known accounts, though, have sensibly deleted their tweets since.
The dark irony here is that General Bajwa, speaking to reporters after the Pakistan Day ceremony, complained to them that, “hum siyasat mein mudakhlat karein tau humein gaalian padti hein, na karein tau gaalian padti hein” (we get abused when we interfere in politics, and get abused when we don’t). And he was actually right. Democratic-minded people do vent their anger and hurl abuse at the army when it interferes in politics. And now, for the first time in the history of the country, we saw PTI supporters abusing the army for withdrawing its unconstitutional “support” for Imran Khan.
But this last act of desperation came on the heels of a string of deranged attempts to hold on to power. There is the presidential reference in the Supreme Court, which is asking it to interpret a clear-cut clause of the Constitution to bar PTI members of the House from voting against Imran, or to rule that their votes would not be counted, or, at the very least, to rule that these members would be disqualified for life if they voted against him.
The clause in question cannot actually be interpreted because it clearly and simply outlines a procedure whereby the floor-crossers could be de-seated. That’s it. If the Supreme court were to read anything else into it, it would be akin to amending the Constitution.
Though anything could have been expected from the current Chief Justice and one or two of his lieutenants on the Bench, the Supreme Court, having seen the direction of the wind, has conveniently fixed the next hearing for Monday. That’s a clear signal that it will not strike fear into the hearts of PTI members or prevent them from joining the no-confidence motion. The last day the voting can be done is on Sunday. So, we can comfortably consider this fanciful attempt at subverting the Constitution as also having come to an end.
A few previous attempts to “persuade” General Bajwa and the corp commanders included literally calling them animals for having become neutral in this battle of “haq” (good) and “batil” (evil), and saying that only animals cannot tell the difference between good and evil, and that Allah commands all to side with the ‘good’. So, Imran played not only the religion card but also hurled barely veiled abuse at the institution of the army. No one other than the army has been at pains to claim neutrality in the current fracas.
All of Imran’s antics to stay in power have been uncannily Trumpian in nature. He has already had a physical attack carried out on the Sindh House, where PTI members who intend to vote are being given protection. It took General Bajwa to call Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed to come to his senses and use the police to stop the attack.
On Wednesday, Imran Khan planned to show the ”threatening letter” of conspiracy to “senior journalists” of his choice and also to “address the nation”. But then, he was paid a visit by the DG ISI Nadeem Anjum, and both plans were cancelled.
It’s sufficient to say that none of his tactics has succeeded so far – not even offering the chief ministership of Punjab to PMLQ’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi, after abruptly accepting the resignation from Usman Buzdar, aka Waseem Akram Plus. The desired result remained elusive and none of the allies or floor-crossers returned thinking tables have turned or that the “neutrals” have once again become “non-neutrals”. Instead, resignation followed resignations, and announcement followed announcements to vote against him. It appears that Chaudhry Shujat had received calls either from General Faiz or his former subordinates to go and accept the offer, but the rest of the army was not on the same page. Now, that little insubordination is being sorted out, as the story goes.
As I write, the PTI is once again threatening to bring a hundred thousand people in front of the Assembly on the day of the vote to terrorise former allies, floor-crossers, and opposition members into compliance. This again implies a threat of violence and is evocative of Trump’s insurrection at the Capitol on 6 January 2021. He is emulating Trump to the last, from coming to power through a manipulated election (in Pakistan’s case, a heavily-rigged election) to being a habitual liar, having no sense of history, committing illegal and unconstitutional acts, to nepotism, and finally to desperate attempts to subvert the democratic process through violence.
But Imran Khan’s goose is as good as cooked, though there are strong rumours that he is now trying for an honourable exit, whereby he holds early elections in exchange for the vote of no-confidence being taken back. Even if true, I doubt the opposition will bite. There is no trust, and, by all accounts, the army is not interested in facilitating any such negotiations. What remains to be seen is what future he or his party might have in Pakistani politics – something I will take up in the next piece.
(Gul Bukhari is a Pakistani journalist and rights activist. She tweets @GulBukhari. This is an opinion article, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
