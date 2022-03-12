Pak No-Confidence Vote: Was Imran’s Tirade Against the West the Final Straw?

Will Imran Khan, who is, with much justification, considered Pakistan’s ‘selected’ Prime Minister, soon earn the distinction of being the country’s first Head of Government to fall after 1957 through a vote of no-confidence? That year, Pakistan’s sixth Prime Minister, I I Chundrigar, was removed from office following a vote of no-confidence against him.

Now, 65 years later, the principal opposition parties – the Pakistan Muslim League (N), the Pakistan’s People’s Party and the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal – wish to inflict Chundrigar’s fate on the once-charismatic cricketer, who has failed to effectively manage the country since he became Prime Minister in August 2018. The opposition parties submitted a motion of no-confidence to the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly on 8 March.