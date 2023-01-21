Online Gaming in India: Decoding the 'Game' in Draft IT Rules

Even with the publication of these amendment rules wherein the online gaming platforms have to register themselves with self-regulatory bodies, the prerogative is still with the states to decide if they consider certain games to be gambling since they are not explicitly defined or categorised.

In that case, the judicial remedy is the only option with online games, as is the situation currently, which disincentives gaming platforms, especially small and medium online gaming platforms, for whom investment opportunities also decrease due to ambiguity.

The draft rules impose the responsibility on the SROs to determine which games will constitute ‘online games’. But it needs to be noted that betting and gambling are state subjects, and if the SROs will be taking the final call, then the purpose of the draft rules to promote the online gaming industry and have uniform legislation is not fully resolved since the ambiguity around online gaming and gambling still remains.

Ultimately, the differential state laws on betting and gambling can create more confusion, irrespective of the SROs’ certification, which may hamper the growth of this sunrise sector.