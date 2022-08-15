Afghanistan: A Year Later, Taliban Govt Isn’t Even Pretending Anymore

In another development, according to Afghan sources, a certain number of Chinese military aircraft landed in Bagram in October. There were also reports of Chinese training Haqqani militias in Miranshah, Peshawar and Quetta. The ISIS-K, under the ISI's control like Haqqanis, seems to have been given the task of creating a smokescreen for the Taliban government by carrying out attacks and taking responsibility for them.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has been giving, for years, financial and material aid to the Taliban, training and providing suicide bombers to Haqqanis, have been given in franchising the training camps of Nangahar and, on ISI's advice, the cadres of the group have been shifted to Afghanistan. Al Qaeda's members were given a number of high-level posts all over the country, even though the Taliban had 'promised' to sever its links with the organisation.

But terrorism was randomly mentioned again by the rest of the world until al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri was found and killed in Kabul by an American drone. The Taliban condemned the strike but did not confirm al-Zawahiri’s death, saying they were investigating the US claim. The usual farce of accusations and counter-accusations started, with both the Taliban and the US accusing each other of violating the Doha Agreements.