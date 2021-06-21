Indian Military Gets Enriched by Both Ethics and Optics Today

Decades back, the irrepressibly brilliant if controversial, ‘thinking General’ K Sundarji, who was given to rare intellectual capabilities of lateral thinking, had tellingly posited ‘sharafat’ (honour and integrity in the profession of arms), in his famously reflective letter to every officer of the Indian Army.

The sharp professional who had challenged all existing doctrinaires, orthodoxy, and institutional status-quo-ism, still thought it pertinent to reiterate, ‘of a certain standard of behaviour and personal conduct in all circumstances.’

Decades later, when Srinagar-based Chinar Corps movingly tweeted, ‘In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #Indian Army, #Chinar Corps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 5 May 1972’, the professional dignity of Indian soldering was further burnished.