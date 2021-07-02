India's One Nation-One Ration Card: Important but Delayed Reform

The Supreme Court set the cat amongst the pigeons on 29 June, directing all States and Union Territories to implement the One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) system by 31 July 2021. In doing so, it also lit a fire under Luddites crying foul against deploying technology to serve the poor.

The intertwining of IT and the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been in the making, on the back-burner, since 2011, when a panel headed by then UIDAI chairperson Nandan Nilekani suggested a two-phased strategy to improve the PDS network. The first phase was to revamp the supply chain, while the second was to focus on the direct transfer of subsidies.

The task force pointed out that PDS beneficiaries suffer due to 'wholesale problems such as large scale pilferage and diversion….duplicates and ghost beneficiaries, wrongful exclusion and inclusion." It recommended creating a National Information Utility (NIU) or a Public Distribution System Network to provide a strong, robust IT infrastructure and backbone for reforming the PDS.