On Nehru and History, Modi Has Much To Learn From Vajpayee and Advani

In the BJP Raj, ICHR no longer stands for ‘Indian Council for Historical Research’. Rather, it has become ‘Indian Council for History Re-Writing’. What else can be said about this premier national body of historians when it begins to falsify the history of India’s freedom struggle and repaint the past in Hindutva colours, in the very year that marks ‘Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ — the 75th year of India’s Independence?

Among the images of the principal national leaders shown on ICHR’s website are Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, V.D. Savarkar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Rajendra Prasad. The iconography immediately caused a storm in political circles and raised serious questions. Savarkar among the Eight Greats? One who wrote “sorry” letters to the British seeking release from imprisonment? Who, as the president of the Hindu Mahasabha, was virulently anti-Muslim and even advocated the ‘Two-Nations’ theory, the very theory for which Mohammed Ali Jinnah has been demonised?