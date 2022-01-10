Omicron Calls For Resolute Response, Not Panicked Lockdowns

Between the first and second waves, several modelled predictions told us that there would not be a second wave because of ‘herd immunity’ that draped itself around India as a protective cloak.

Between the second and third waves, several experts asserted that ‘hybrid immunity’ acquired through large-scale viral exposure in the second wave and the increasing population coverage of the vaccination programme would give the country an impenetrable armour against a third wave.

The latter assessment would have possibly held true if it were only Delta that existed as the circulating variant.