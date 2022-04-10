Of Muscle & Macho Men: Hurdang’s Savarna Gaze Goes Beyond Just Reservation

From denying representation to oppressed backward castes in Indian cinema, especially in Bollywood, to using the upper-caste gaze to become saviours of the marginalised and their lived experiences, it has been quite a rough journey for Dalits to finding a space of their own that is crafted by themselves, with a straight rejection of the savarna ‘saviour syndrome’. This has happened with the arrival of filmmakers from marginalised castes, such as Nagraj Manjule and Pa Ranjith, in the otherwise upper-caste dominated world of Indian cinema. Manjule and Ranjith have enormously succeeded in not only pushing to overturn the upper caste gaze in filmmaking but also placing anti-caste narratives and social justice icons at the centre of their films.

But while the audience is still reminiscing anti-caste films such as Ranjith’s Kaala and Manjule’s Jhund, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s Hurdang is out in theatres. The film is prominently centred around the 1990s' Mandal Commissio-era, and hence, the very first frame begins with popular anti-reservation chants of ‘Mandal Commission Haye Haye’. The metaphoric location of the movie is chosen as Allahabad – the grand old Allahabad University, to be precise.