Of India, Pak & Harappa: Ali Kazim’s Work Is a Reminder of a Shared History

Ali Kazim, a 43-year-old Associate Professor at the National College of Arts in Lahore, has a body of work that has been on display in solo as well as group exhibitions globally, in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, the British Museum, and the V&A. A product of Slade School in London after his stint at the Lahore College, where he is now back to teach, Kazim’s somewhat unusual way of interpreting his immediate surroundings, possibilities and the region has particular relevance today as the Indian sub-continent marks 75 years of its independence from the British.

With so much that now tears its constituent nations apart, Kazim dares to tell the story about what, often unacknowledged, unites the region; the Harappan civilisation and Buddhism find a special place in his work.

So, what drew him to Harappa, in a country not keen on dwelling much on its pre-Islamic past? Kazim hails from the village Pattoki in Punjab, just over 100 kilometres from Harappa, and scenes from there have always stayed at the back of his mind. Harappa informed his sense of drawing portraits and landscapes, which have earned him rich praise. “As early as 2002, I was struck by the small bust of the Priest-King found here, the braided hair, the Dravidian features, the beard and the amulet reflecting the trends then. Like when you suddenly see the light and the sight ahead of you appears clear, I felt something click when I saw that bust and it influenced me deeply when it came to working on portraits. As far as landscapes go, people draw water, trees and other features, but for me, as an artist, I still recall going there in 2012 after finishing with Art College. Surrounded by beautiful red shards of pottery, it was almost like a barren, Martian landscape. I found some pottery with the thumbprint of the potter still on it. I almost sensed a spiritual connection and experienced a sense of time travel when I touched that thumbprint. So, Harappa inspired me in both portraiture and with landscapes too.”