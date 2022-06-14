Of Faith & Statues: Arab World & Indian Govt Care About Symbols More Than People

We know that countries like Kuwait and Qatar, with close business and other ties with India, protested officially against the reportedly insulting remarks made by two BJP spokespersons on television. As one global newspaper put it: “An international diplomatic storm has engulfed India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the sanctioning of two party spokespersons over insulting remarks the pair are reported to have made towards Prophet Muhammed.” The umbrage even bridged the Sunni-Shia chasm, with Iran, again historically close to India, also complaining strongly.

Of course, what the two now-ex BJP spokespersons said was not new in Hindutva circles: I have personally heard Hindutva supporters say such things. Though some Muslims take umbrage in India too, most of us just stuff our ears with cotton wool and get on with our lives.