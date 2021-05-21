After Bengal Rout, BJP’s Eyes are on Odisha. Can It Oust BJD Govt?

Seeking a mandate for the sixth consecutive terms will be difficult for Naveen Patnaik and several factors will come into play, that the BJD must be cognisant of.

Anti-incumbency is a major factor that should worry Patnaik, and it remains to be seen if he has any other tactics in his political armour to counter the saffron surge in Odisha.

What often worries political analysts is the absence of a succession plan in the BJD, and in response to that question, Patnaik always has a one liner — “it is for the people to decide”.