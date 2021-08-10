NRC: Did the Home Ministry Mislead Parliament With 'Floods and COVID' Claim?

A recent statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Parliament in reply to a query has sent a section of government officials in Assam into a tizzy, who are groping for an explanation on the reason that triggered the episode.

On 27 July, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, tabled a statement in the Lok Sabha that the process of issuing rejection slips to the people excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam had been postponed due to the “outbreak of COVID-19 and flood situation”.

The Minister was replying to a query from Assam Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Khaleque, who was elected from Barpeta. His question sought information from the Ministry on the reason for the delay in the issuance of rejection slips by the NRC Secretariat in Guwahati.