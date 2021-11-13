Not Just Homes, Climate Refugees Lose Their Heritage, Too

The potential effect of climate change on the world's cultural and natural legacy is worrisome. In 1972, UNESCO member states adopted the Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Legacy to ensure that our common heritage is maintained. Earlier, the international community had been ignorant of the underlying danger that climate change posed to world heritage sites and the culture that comes with those sites.

A United Nations convention in 2003 called for the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage. The recognition that the world’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage are interdependent, and the awareness that we must take an interconnected approach to environmental protection and sustainable development, emerged around this time.