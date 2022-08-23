‘Not Improper’: Why SC’s View on ‘Talaq-e-Hasan’ Is of Significance

‘Talaq, Talaq, Talaq!’

Rings a bell?

Yes, the debate on talaq is back, this time in a new avatar: Talaq-e-Hasan.

Talaq-e-Hasan is one of the methods for the dissolution of a Muslim marriage. In this, a husband (or a wife, if the right has been delegated at the time of Nikah) informs his wife of his intention to terminate the marriage in three separate successive intervals. These intervals are usually of one month and act as the intervening period, accompanied by attempts at reconciliation.