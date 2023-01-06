India’s Northeast: As New Parties Emerge in Hill States, Can BJP Retain Spot?

In 2018, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) along with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had routed the Left Front in the state. In the 60-member state Assembly, the BJP had won 36 seats and the IPFT eight while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured 16. However, the BJP-led coalition government had been jolted many a time over the past five years owing to many factors.

First, the authoritarian style of functioning by former Chief Minister Biplab Deb spawned massive disenchantment among the party functionaries and ministers. BJP legislators Ashis Das, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashis Kumar Saha quit the party and the assembly membership following open differences with Deb. By December last year, a total of seven legislators had left the ruling BJP-IPFT coalition.

To prevent further damage, the BJP leadership swung into action by replacing Deb with Manik Saha as the chief minister but the challenges faced by the saffron party have not withered away.