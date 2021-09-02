Noida Twin Towers Demolition — Hold Govt Agencies Accountable Too

The Supreme Court’s verdict earlier this week in ordering the demolition of a ‘twin towers’ project in Noida seems to have raised some questions alongside answers, even as it is rightly hailed as a landmark judgment in which builder Supertech and officials of Noida Authority are sought to be punished.

This is because customers of Emerald Court, who paid for apartments in the 40-storey complex, or future customers in similar situations, may be shortchanged or harassed if the issue is not taken to a proper closure. A review of the judgment is coming up even as at least one official of Noida Authority has been suspended in a clean-up within the Uttar Pradesh government's ambit.

The top court has ordered a refund with an interest payment of 12 per cent per annum by Supertech to flat buyers hit by the demolition and its terms.