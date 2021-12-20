How Mandatory Public Consultations Can Help Draft Nuanced, More Transparent Laws

In the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Supriya Sule, the Member of Parliament representing Baramati constituency, introduced the Pre-Legislative Consultation Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha as a private member's bill.

The Bill aims to provide for mandatory pre-legislative consultation mechanisms within each Ministry or Department of the central government.

As the Bill’s statement of objects and reasons lucidly states, the aim of the Bill is to promote community participation in the lawmaking process. This will not only provide for more transparency in lawmaking, but will also create strong and stable laws that take into account multiple perspectives and the felt needs of communities whom the law is designed to impact.